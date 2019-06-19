Iraqi-Canadian man sentenced to 26 years for role in US base attack in Mosul

Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Big decision by Modi government as Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Big decision by Modi government as Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeWorld

World

Iraqi-Canadian man sentenced to 26 years for role in US base attack in Mosul

Two Iraqi police officers also died in the explosion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 08:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Iraqi-Canadian man was sentenced to 26 years in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Tuesday for his role in orchestrating the April 2009 truck bombing of a U.S. base in Mosul, Iraq, that killed five soldiers, officials said.

Two Iraqi police officers also died in the explosion.

Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa, 51, pleaded guilty in March 2018 to one count of conspiring to murder Americans.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life but prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 26 years under a plea deal, U.S. Justice Department officials said.

"Today's sentence brings some measure of earthly justice to an individual involved in the deaths of five service members," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a press release.

"But it cannot begin to compensate for the evil he contributed to or alleviate the pain of those family members whose lives he changed forever," he said.

Prosecutors have said that, while living in Canada, 'Isa conspired with a group of militants that carried out a suicide truck bombing on April 10, 2009, at the United States' Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul.

The jihadists 'Isa conspired with drove a truck loaded with explosives to the gate of the military base, officials said.

The blast left a 60-foot crater, officials said in the release.

'Isa, who was born in Iraq and is an Iraqi and Canadian citizen, was arrested in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2011. He is also known as Sayfildin Tahir Sharif, officials said.
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    'Want to create new memories for our fans:' Virat Kohli ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE