World

Iran's response will be 'stronger, more resolute' if Israel attacks again: Iran says in its letter to UN

Iran, in its letter, further said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

Following its attack on Israel with drone strikes in the late hours on Saturday, Iran, in a letter to the United Nations, emphasised that it will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self defense when required, adding that if Israel commits any military aggression again, their response will be "stronger" and "more resolute."

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN confirmed that the Iranian attack was in response to Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on April 1 against Iranian diplomatic premises, killing seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including three top generals.

"This action was in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations," the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN stated.

Iran, in its letter, further said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security.

"Regrettably, the United Nations Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law," it added in its letter. Iran stressed that these violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security."As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region," Iran said. It further reaffirmed its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and territorial integrity against acts of aggression. "While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law," it said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self- defense when required. Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute," the letter emphasised. After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years. However, following the attack, Israel put in a request with the UNSC to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

