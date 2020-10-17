International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2020: History, significance of event

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed every year on October 17 across the world. It is the day to mark worldwide poverty, hunger, violence, fear, and find ways to mitigate it.

This year's theme is 'Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all.'

"The theme for the Day this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all. The growing recognition of the multi-dimensionality of poverty means that these two issues are inseparably intertwined, and that social justice cannot be fully realized without aggressively rectifying environmental injustices at the same time. Whereas progress has been made in addressing income poverty, there has been less success in addressing the other important dimensions of poverty, including the rapidly growing impact of the environment, within a more holistic approach," the United Nations website read.

"People living in extreme poverty, often through sheer necessity, are the first to act decisively within their communities in response to poverty, climate change and environmental challenges. However, their efforts and experience often go unnoticed and unappreciated; their ability to contribute positively to solutions has been overlooked; they are not recognized as drivers of change, and their voices are not heard, especially in international bodies," it added.

This year also marks the 32nd anniversary of the Call to Action by Father Joseph Wresinski — which inspired the observance of October 17 as the World Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty.

The first commemoration of the event happened in Paris in 1987 at the Human Rights and Liberties Plaza at the Trocadéro. The commemorative stone was unveiled by Joseph Wresinski, founder of the International Movement ATD Fourth World.