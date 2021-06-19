Inside Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's luxurious home - His net worth

In a big decision, amid founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce, Microsoft announced, on Thursday, that it has appointed their Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as their new chairman, replacing John Thompson.

Nadella, who has been instrumental in hyping up Microsoft's business, including acquisitions like LinkedIn and ZeniMax, was first appointed CEO in the year 2014.

With the world taking notice of Nadella, people are now more than interested to know everything about the Indian-born business executive.

Many are not aware but Satya Nadella never sought to work for one of the biggest tech companies in the world. He dreamed of playing cricket for Hyderabad and then work in a bank, according to a report in Zee News, however, life had other plans.

Here are some other interesting about Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella.