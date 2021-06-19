Inside Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's luxurious home - His net worth
Many are not aware but Satya Nadella never sought to work for Microsoft. He dreamed of playing cricket for Hyderabad and then work in a bank.
Satya Nadella (Photo: Good Housekeeping)
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
In a big decision, amid founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce, Microsoft announced, on Thursday, that it has appointed their Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as their new chairman, replacing John Thompson.
Nadella, who has been instrumental in hyping up Microsoft's business, including acquisitions like LinkedIn and ZeniMax, was first appointed CEO in the year 2014.
With the world taking notice of Nadella, people are now more than interested to know everything about the Indian-born business executive.
Many are not aware but Satya Nadella never sought to work for one of the biggest tech companies in the world. He dreamed of playing cricket for Hyderabad and then work in a bank, according to a report in Zee News, however, life had other plans.
Related Photos
Here are some other interesting about Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella.
- Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad into a Telugu-speaking family. His father was an IAS officer and his mother worked as a Sanskrit lecturer.
- Satya Nadella's alma mater is Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet. He has received his bachelor's in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT).
- Satya Nadella is happily married to Anu or Anupama who is his father's IAS batchmate's daughter. They have three kids. Nadella's eldest son Zain is differently abled.
- According to CA Knowledge, Nadella's net worth is calculated to be a whopping $420 Million and his salary is estimated to be $42 Million+ per annum.
- Nadella and his family used to live in a large hilltop home in Seattle, Washington before they moved to Bellevue in Washington. The family also has a dog to keep them company.
- Satya Nadella, the new chairman of Microsoft, has also authored a book titled 'Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone' which was released in 2017.