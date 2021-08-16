'In complete shock', says Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

As Taliban on Sunday entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said she is 'deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates.' The 24-year-old activist urged that global, regional, and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide assistance to protect refugees and civilians in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani national, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012, took to Twitter and wrote, "We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians."

Calling for peaceful relations with international communities, Taliban on Sunday, after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul, declared that the war is over in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul, he said in a Facebook post and added that he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Al Jazeera.

The Taliban did not want to live in isolation, Naeem said, adding that the type of rule and the form of the regime would be clear soon. He said the Taliban respects women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law.

After the Taliban's take over, many afghans fear the nation will return to harsh practices as the terrorist group will impose sharia or Islamic religious law. The Taliban, during their rule in 1996-2001 in Afghanistan, has imposed that women could not work while punishments included stoning, whipping, and hanging.