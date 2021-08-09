Headlines

In a first, PM Modi to chair UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security today

PM Narendra Modi on Monday will chair a UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2021, 08:12 AM IST

In a first for an Indian Prime Minister, PM Narendra Modi on Monday will chair a UNSC high-level Open Debate on maritime security and Russian President Vladimir Putin is among several other world leaders, who will participate in the virtual meeting. The event is slated to start at 5.30 pm IST. 

Other leaders who will attend the meeting are US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi.  The Open Debate meeting is also likely to be attended by several high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations. 

The  Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation' will focus on ways, the Prime Minister's office said, to effectively counter maritime crime, insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain. 

This is the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a 'holistic manner' as an exclusive agenda item in such high-level debate, the PMO said, adding, "Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council."

The event will be broadcast live on the website of the United Nations Security Council.

