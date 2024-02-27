Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

Khan, 71, is in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, TV channel Geo News said.

