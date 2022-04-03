Headlines

Imran Khan de-notified as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Khan was de-notified in wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Imran Khan was on Sunday de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President, reports said.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he can continue as the Prime Minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister, Geo News reported.

He will not be empowered to make decisions that an elected head of the government can make, it added.

A notification from the Cabinet Division said: "Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs` SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."

There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed as the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, who make the appointment, are no longer in office, after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The de-notification comes hours after a day of fast-paced developments as now former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri abruptly dismissed the no-confidence motion as "unconstitutional", saying that it was backed by "foreign powers".

Following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly upon the advice of the ex-Premier.

Imran Khan - addressing the nation shortly after the session`s adjournment - sought fresh elections and asked Pakistanis to gear up for the polls as the Opposition lashed out at the government`s act of dismissing the motion as "unconstitutional".

