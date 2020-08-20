Huge spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Lebanon to impose two-week nationwide lockdown from Aug 21

Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Top 9 vitamin C rich foods

10 inspirational messages by Suriya

10 super fruits for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

HomeWorld

World

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Lebanon to impose two-week nationwide lockdown from Aug 21

All social events, gatherings of any kind are banned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 12:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A sudden massive spike in the coronavirus cases has prompted the Lebanese government to impose a full two-week lockdown from August 21 to September 6. The lockdown will start from 6 a.m. Friday, according to The Daily Star

A curfew will be implemented from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day. 

All social events, gatherings of any kind are banned. Malls, restaurants, bars, cafes will remain closed.

Public pools and beaches will also be closed.

Grocery stores will be permitted to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m, and restaurants will operate between the hours of 6.a.m to 6 p.m for delivery to customers outside of establishments.

On Tuesday, Lebanon recorded 421 new cases, following a record of 456 cases on Monday. 

The caretaker Health Minister  Hamad Hassan called for a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown comes just as the country is recovering from a recent explosion that rocked its capital city Beirut. The massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

An estimated 300,000 people were rendered homeless by the explosion. 

Relief work in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion will be allowed to continue. Organizations like Lebanese Red Cross, the Army, and Civil Defense teams will be allowed to work.

The explosion has also caused a major dent in the Lebanese health care system as it damaged four hospitals.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gyanvapi case: ASI to perform scientific survey of mosque complex in Varanasi today

UP woman lies to husband to meet Facebook friend in Pakistan, says ‘have no plan to…’

Kolkata: Elderly couple's heartwarming biscuit-sharing moment on local train melts hearts, video is viral

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert for 4 days; check state-wise forecast

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE