Huge spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Lebanon to impose two-week nationwide lockdown from Aug 21

A sudden massive spike in the coronavirus cases has prompted the Lebanese government to impose a full two-week lockdown from August 21 to September 6. The lockdown will start from 6 a.m. Friday, according to The Daily Star

A curfew will be implemented from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day.

All social events, gatherings of any kind are banned. Malls, restaurants, bars, cafes will remain closed.

Public pools and beaches will also be closed.

Grocery stores will be permitted to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m, and restaurants will operate between the hours of 6.a.m to 6 p.m for delivery to customers outside of establishments.

On Tuesday, Lebanon recorded 421 new cases, following a record of 456 cases on Monday.

The caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan called for a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown comes just as the country is recovering from a recent explosion that rocked its capital city Beirut. The massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

An estimated 300,000 people were rendered homeless by the explosion.

Relief work in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion will be allowed to continue. Organizations like Lebanese Red Cross, the Army, and Civil Defense teams will be allowed to work.

The explosion has also caused a major dent in the Lebanese health care system as it damaged four hospitals.