Hong Kong media tycoon arrested under national security law

Headlines

Delhi Traffic advisory: Overflowing Yamuna water causing mile-long jams, check alternate routes here

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Buy these cheap aesthetic home decor items to make your home look beautiful

This college dropout from Bihar failed school twice, built Rs 2463 crore business from scratch; his net worth is…

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Viral Video: WWE legend The Undertaker saves wife from shark attack, video breaks the internet

Buy these cheap aesthetic home decor items to make your home look beautiful

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Diljit Dosanjh appears in a no-turban look, BTS announces schedule chart for annual FESTA celebration & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 31

Is WhatsApp secretly spying and listening to your private conversations? Know the truth

Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, delegates hold multiple sessions

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

HomeWorld

india

Hong Kong media tycoon arrested under national security law

Lai's company Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that regularly takes on the Hong Kong government and the Chinese leadership.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2020, 08:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Continuing with the ruthless suppression of the dissenting voices in Hong Kong since the national security law was imposed, Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested on Monday on charges of "collusion with a foreign country".

The New York Times reported that Lai's company Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that regularly takes on the Hong Kong government and the Chinese leadership. He is denounced by Chinese officials, pro-Beijing news outlets in Hong Kong, and China's state-run news media.

According to Apple Daily, 72-year-old Lai was being investigated on charges of partnering with a foreign country. Besides Lai, his two sons have also been arrested on charges of violating company business code.

The New York Times quoted Mark Simon, a senior executive with Next Digital, as saying that Lai's sons had no involvement with Apple Daily, thus indicating the fact that the authorities are probing into Lai's private investments as well.

Meanwhile, several senior employees of Next Digital are being questioned. The Hong Kong Police tweeted, "So far, 7 people, aged between 39 to 72, have been arrested on suspicion of breaches of the National Security Law. Offences include collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, Article 29 of the NSL. Investigation is underway."

The media mogul was earlier arrested in February for participating in unauthorised protest last year. He faces charges for joining an unauthorised vigil on June 4 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown by Beijing, the New York Times reported.

In one of his articles published by The New York Times, he wrote, "I have always thought I might one day be sent to jail for my publications or for my calls for democracy in Hong Kong...But for a few tweets, and because they are said to threaten the national security of mighty China? That's a new one, even for me."

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

(With ANI inputs)

The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

Several countries have suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong in the wake of imposition of the controversial security law.

Germany has decided to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, said on Friday (local time) after the erstwhile British colony decided to postpone legislative council elections.

China earlier announced the suspension of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain after the three countries announced similar decisions in protest to controversial new security law.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Explained: What is Watsonx, IBM’s new enterprise-ready AI and data platform

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE