Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia limits pilgrims to 65,000, bans foreign travellers

This year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to only 60,000 people, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday (June 12). All the pilgrims will be from within the kingdom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the kingdom's Hajj and Umrah Ministry making the announcement. It said this year's hajj, which will begin in mid-July, will be limited to those ages 18 to 65. Those taking part must be vaccinated as well, the ministry said.

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is honoured to host pilgrims every year, confirms that this arrangement comes out of its constant concern for the health, safety and security of pilgrims as well as the safety of their countries," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia had cancelled the pilgrims from outside the country from taking part in the annual hajj pilgrimage to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

As many as 2 lakh pilgrims used to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj every year from India.

In last year's hajj, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the hajj. Two-thirds were foreign residents from among the 160 different nationalities that would have normally been represented at the hajj. One-third were Saudi security personnel and medical staff.

