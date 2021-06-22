Google users complain of app crashing on Android phones - know how to fix issue

According to Downdetector, 186 people reported having an issue with the search engine with 62 percent of responders claiming to have problems logging

Users of Google's search app on Android phones are witnessing an issue with the app crashing repeatedly every few minutes without any input. The Google app, Podcasts, Lens and Google Assistant too are reported to be repeatedly crashing.

According to Downdetector, 186 people reported having an issue with the search engine with 62 percent of responders claiming to have problems logging in.

Another 37 percent said they had issues using the search function.

Some users also claiming that the Assistant is unavailable. Users across Google Pixel, Samsung and Motorola phones are affected. An update seems to be causing the glitch. The affected version is reported to be 12.23.16.23 of the Google app.

Issues trying to access the Google app have been reported across the globe by users in Japan, India, and the U.S.

Some users on microblogging website Twitter too have complained of the app crashing. "Google search app keeps closing for multiple users all around the world. Seems to be #googledown yet again," wrote a user going by the name Tej Slm on Twitter.

One user on Downdetector said: "Google is now constantly showing me this message now '403. That's an error. Your client does not have permission to get…'

"And then goes on to say the URL and what I was trying to look up. I am not on parental controls or anything."

Google has suggested a fix responding to a user on Twitter. "Hi Ashwin, apologies for the inconvenience caused. Could you try a soft reboot by holding down the power button for 30 seconds and see if it works fine? Let us know if that helps. ^Mark," said Google responding to a user who complained of the app not working on his Google Pixel 4a.