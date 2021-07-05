Elon Musk comes out in Britney Spears' support, tweets 'Free Britney'

Elon Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla and one of the world's richest persons has come out in support of American pop icon Britney Spears who has called for freedom from her father Jamie Spears' comprehensive conservatorship.

"Free Britney", wrote Musk on the microblogging website Twitter on Monday.

Britney, 39, recently demanded freedom from her father's 'abusive conservatorship' placed around 12 years ago due to her multiple mental health breakdowns. In 2008, a court has given the conservatorship to her father Jamie and the then court-appointed lawyer Andrew Wallet.

As per reports, the singer had called 911 to report conservatorship abuse a night before presenting her testimony in court. Last month, she telephoned a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to speak publicly about the conservatorship and demanded its termination.

In a statement of more than 20 minutes, pop star Spears told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end.

"I just want my life back. I’m not here to be anyone’s slave," she said.

"I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Spears said, her words tumbling out so fast the judge asked her to slow down. "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing - ma'am, they should be in jail."

She said she was forced into a mental health facility that cost her $60,000 a month after cancelling her planned Las Vegas shows in early 2019. She has not performed since late 2018.