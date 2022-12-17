Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Earthquake in US: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits west Texas

The earth shook in the Texas province of America on Friday evening due to a major earthquake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

Earthquake in US: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits west Texas
Representational image

This earthquake is one of the largest earthquakes in the history of Texas. The earth trembled in the western part of the state on Friday evening. Oil and fracking activity takes place in this area. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and occurred at 5:35 p.m. local time on Friday.

The earth shook in the Texas province of America on Friday evening due to a major earthquake. Its intensity was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale. However, there is no news of the loss of life or property.

This earthquake is one of the largest earthquakes in the history of Texas. The earth trembled in the western part of the state on Friday evening. Oil and fracking activity takes place in this area. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and occurred at 5:35 pm local time on Friday. It was centered at a depth of about 14 miles northwest of Midland.

The National Weather Service Center in Midland tweeted that the earthquake was the fourth strongest in the history of the state of Texas. It was also felt in Texas and New Mexico, according to Jan Pursley, a geophysicist at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

An earthquake of a similar magnitude struck western Texas on November 16. Then the intensity of the earthquake was measured at 5.3. Its epicenter was about 95 miles west of Midland.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.