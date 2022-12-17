Earthquake in US: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits west Texas

Representational image

This earthquake is one of the largest earthquakes in the history of Texas. The earth trembled in the western part of the state on Friday evening. Oil and fracking activity takes place in this area. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and occurred at 5:35 pm local time on Friday. It was centered at a depth of about 14 miles northwest of Midland.

The National Weather Service Center in Midland tweeted that the earthquake was the fourth strongest in the history of the state of Texas. It was also felt in Texas and New Mexico, according to Jan Pursley, a geophysicist at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

An earthquake of a similar magnitude struck western Texas on November 16. Then the intensity of the earthquake was measured at 5.3. Its epicenter was about 95 miles west of Midland.