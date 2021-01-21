Headlines

Did the Simpsons predict Kamala Harris' purple US Presidential inauguration outfit? Check eerily similar images

Fans of the animated comedy series 'Simpsons' have highlighted how the show correctly predicted the future again

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in at the United States Presidential inauguration on Wednesday. The people on Twitter pointed out a very interesting detail that would blow your mind.

Fans of the animated comedy series 'Simpsons' have highlighted how the show correctly predicted the future again.

During the official swearing-in ceremony, Harris wore a purple dress and coat. It was designed by two young Black designers. The fans of the show pointed out that the Simpsons had predicted Kamala Harris’ outfit way back in 2000.

In an episode named  “Bart to the Future”, Lisa Simpson is seen as the newly appointed President of the United States, replacing Donald Trump. The dress that she wore in the episode is the exact same worn by Harris on US Presidential inauguration day.

Harris also wore a purple pantsuit, with a matching purple top, accompanied by pearl earrings and a necklace just like Lisa in the Simpson episode. The episode was broadcasted in 2000.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the mind-blowing discovery:

Earlier, social media was  abuzz with the 'prediction' that the 'The Simpsons' made in the 31st Halloween special episode 'Treehouse of Horror XXXI'. The image shows a cartoon version of Homer Simpson sitting on the roof of a house, with a gun in hand while everything is on fire around him. The picture has the date January 20, 2021, written on it. In the end, four flags are seen reading: "Pestilence", "Famine", "War", and "Treehouse of Horror XXXI". 

On Election Day, Marge calls Homer and tells him to get to Springfield Elementary to vote. His daughter Lisa then enters the booth and tries to get Homer to remember everything bad about the previous four years, but Homer remembers nothing. After reading fifty things that Donald Trump did as President, Homer finally decides who to vote for. However, it turns out Homer just dreamed of voting. On inauguration day, Springfield is in chaos. 

These predictions came right after Trump supporters storming the US Capitol building to overturn his election defeat. 

