Chinese state newspapers show allegiance to Wuhan park pool party after pictures go viral

Videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, that started on July 11 and will finish on August 30, caught global attention.

Days after the pictures of a pool party at an amusement park in China's Wuhan went viral overseas amid concerns of COVID-19 spread, the Chinese state newspapers have shown allegiance towards the incident.

Notably, the coronavirus crisis is said to have originated in Wuhan in December 2019. It showed first signs there and later spread across the entire world. So far, over 2.23 crore people have been affected by the virus across the world while over 7.8 lakh people have died.

Amid such concerns, videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park -- that started on July 11 and will finish on August 30 -- raised eyebrows overseas, but reflected life returning to normal in the city, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said in a front-page story.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, cited Wuhan residents as saying the pool party reflected the city's success in its virus-control efforts.

While the first coronavirus case was reported in Wuhan, strict lockdown measures imposed by the Chinese government kept it spread in check, despite crippling the economy.

On Thursday, China reported its fourth straight day of zero locally transmitted COVID1-19 infections.