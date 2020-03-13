Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Canadian government officials announced Thursday night that, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who recently visited UK "will remain in isolation for the time being."

Canadian media: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has been tested positive for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/O3ZlJRswTy — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The PM is “good health with no symptoms" according to the Canadian media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie were in self-isolation since Wednesday after she fell ill and awaited test results for the new coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, Canada had just over 100 confirmed cases, more than double the number from a week ago. With Manitoba and New Brunswick reporting their first presumptive cases in the past 24 hours, six of Canada`s 10 provinces have recorded COVID-19 contagion.