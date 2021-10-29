Canada Immigration from India-Visas Avenue

Find out a leading Visa Consultancy Service associated with ICCRC member to provide reliable visa and immigration solutions to the visa applicants.

Canada is one of the most popular immigration destinations in the world. The Canadian government,every year, accept the immigrants under different immigration programs, i.e. economic immigration programs, family sponsorship, start-up visa, self-employed, caregiver, etc. Canada every year welcomes over 400,000 new permanent residents in the maple leaf country under various immigration programs; a few of them already mentioned.

Every year, a significant number of people immigrate to Canada from India under different immigration categories. India accounts for nearly 25 percent of total immigration to Canada every year. Both Canada and India has a lot in common,in terms of parliamentary democracy, multicultural society, and liberal communities, etc. This is the reason that every year, thousands of aspirants move to Canada from India. A significant number of families of Indian origin are already settled in Canada and have either Canadian citizenship or Permanent Residency status.

If you are also a Canadian visa aspirant in India, you must be wondering about the fastest yet the easiest pathway to apply for Canada immigration from India.Let us find out.

Express Entry System- the fastest way to apply for Canadian PR visa

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched the point-based online Express Entry System in January 2015 to register and assess the skilled and talented professionals from overseas. The EE system assess the candidates and subsequently, issue the ITA (Invitation to Apply) for Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) visa to the selected ones.

Today, it is the worldwide popular immigration programs that every year register thousands of Canada immigration applicants. Federal Express Entry System every year invites approximately 100,000 skilled workers from the world over to apply for Canadian PR visa. A considerable number of Indians apply for Canada PR through EE system every year, and move to Canada.

The stepwise process to apply for Canadian PR visa through Express Entry

Here is the stepwise process to apply to federal Express Entry System:

Gatherthe required documents to register profile in EE system, i.e. ECA (Educational Credential Assessment) from an approved assessing authority, i.e. WES, ICAS, IQAS, etc. IELTS (International English Language Testing System) test for English proficiency or any approved French language test with minimum CLB 7 level of proficiency

to register profile in EE system, i.e. Register your profile under Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) category of EE System and get minimum 67 points.

under Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) category of EE System and get minimum 67 points. Find place inExpress Entry pool and wait for ITA (Invitation to Apply) from IRCC

and wait for ITA (Invitation to Apply) from IRCC Submit the PR application along with required documents within 60 days of receiving the invitation from IRCC.

with required documents within 60 days of receiving the invitation from IRCC. IRCC will issue PR approval after verifying the submitted application and documents.

What are the key requirements to apply PR through EE system?

The key requirements to immigrate to Canada from India through EE system are as follows:

You must be minimum 18 years old to apply for Canadian PR visa

To obtain good immigration point score, you must be at least graduate

To acquire decent point score, work experience of at least three years is required

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) from an approved assessing authority, i.e. WES, ICAS, IQAS, etc.

An approved language test result showing proficiency in English/French, such as, IELTS (International English Language Testing System)

Obtain the minimum eligibility points. For instance, if applying through Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) category of EE system, you must obtain minimum 67 points out of 100 points based on key factors, i.e. age, education, language proficiency, work experience, etc.

out of 100 points based on key factors, i.e. age, education, language proficiency, work experience, etc. Present Medical certificate of fitness, as and when asked by immigration office

Submit Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), when demanded by the visa office, etc.

Do check your eligibility points on Canada immigration Eligibilitypoints calculator. Once you have obtained the minimum eligibility points, i.e. 67 points of 100 points under FSW category, you will find place in Express Entry pool of candidates. In the EE pool, you get a CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) score based on six selection factors, i.e.

Age Education Language proficiency (English/French) Work experience Adaptability and Arranged employment.

The IRCC invite those candidates only, who obtain the high enough CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) based on the above-mentioned factors. Hence, it’s crucial to check your points on Canada

If your Express Entry point score is not high enough to get PR invitation from IRCC, you can apply to alternate Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

How a trusted Visa Consultant help you in immigration to Canada

Getting assistance from an ICCRC registered consultant help you many ways, especially if you are new to visa and immigration process. Your point score matters a lot Canadian skilled migration (through EE system) being a point-based process.

A consultant or advisor helps you in the proper assessment of youreligibility and calculation of your points.

An advisor uses his/her vast experience and expertise to assist you in the each stage of your application.

It makes the complicated process guidelines and instructions easy to understand and follow in a stepwise manner.

Incorrect/incomplete visa application can result in denial of the visa. However, you can avoid it by filing the application under the guidance of a trusted immigration consultant.

If your point score is low, they may suggest you the alternate pathways to apply based on your profile and eligibility, i.e. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

Hence, if you are new to immigration, but wish to apply for Canadian PR visa through Express Entry or alternate Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), you may get in touch with a trusted Canada Immigration Consultant.

