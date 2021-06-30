Canada heatwave: Several dead as temperatures soar to record high of 49.5 degree Celcius

Dozens of people have died in Canada since Friday following an unprecedented heatwave that has broken all records. The temperatures hit a record high of 49.5 Degree Celcius in the past four days. Before Sunday, temperatures in Canada had never crossed 45 degrees Celcius.

These deaths in the Vancouver area, mostly the elderly or with underlying health conditions are likely linked to a grueling heat wave amid scorching conditions that have extended to the US Pacific Northwest.

At least 233 people died in the West Coast province of British Columbia between Friday and Monday, about 100 more than the average for a four-day period, adding that the number was expected to rise as more reports were filed.

Canada broke its temperature record for a third straight day on Tuesday with 49.5C (121F) in Lytton, British Columbia. The US northwest has also seen record highs and a number of fatalities.

The historical high temperature in Canada has been 45 degrees Celcius, set in Saskatchewan in 1937, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Many homes in British Columbia do not have air conditioning as temperatures are usually far milder during the summer months. Temporary water fountains and cooling centres have been set up in the Vancouver area.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for British Columbia, Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

Reasons behind heatwave

The scorching heat stretching from the US state of Oregon to Canada's Arctic territories has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region.

The heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, which is more accustomed to long bouts of rain than the Sun, resulted from a high-pressure system that wasn't moving.

Temperatures have been easing in coastal areas but there is a little immediate respite for inland regions.

Experts say climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves.

Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years have all occurred within the last five years.