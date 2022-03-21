Search icon
Breaking: Plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China's Guangxi region

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft & the number of casualties wasn't immediately known as reported by Reuters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi & caused a fire in the mountains. 

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft & the number of casualties wasn't immediately known as reported by Reuters. 

