Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Inside details of lavish private island owned by billionaire Microsoft co-founder

Headlines

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

Health benefits of Tulsi water

From Ambani to Tata: 7 richest business families of India, their net worth

10 best films from Bollywood based on real wars to watch this Independence Day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner | Elvish Yadav Recalls His Journey, Hints At Abhishek Malhan's Overconfidence

Independence Day 2023: From Manipur To Parivarvaad, PM Modi's Full Speech On Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: A Look At Pm Modi's Turbans Over The Years

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

Elvish Yadav trolled for claiming he received 28 crore votes in 15 minutes in Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: 'Itna jhooth...'

HomeWorld

World

Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Inside details of lavish private island owned by billionaire Microsoft co-founder

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the world’s richest persons and his fortune is estimated at around USD 140 billion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Billioniare power couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone stunned when they took to Twitter on May 4 to announce about their divroce after remaining together for 27 years.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the world’s richest persons and his fortune is estimated at around USD 140 billion. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates own several properties across the world, inckluding companies, hotels, etc.

In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates stated: “The marriage is irretrievably broken."

Ever since the news of Bill Gates-Melinda's divorce broke, there have been speculations about how the billionaire couple will split their massive assets. Some reports claimed that Melinda did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Bill Gates.

One of Bill Gates’ most prized assets is a private island in Belize. The island is called ‘Grand Bogue Caye’ and is spread over an area of around 314 acres. The beautiful island was bought by Bill Gates in 2006 for GBP 13,399,800. According to SpaSeekers, the current value of the island is GBP 18,116,102.
The island is reportedly the largest in the Turneffe Atoll and is located around 24 miles east of Belize City. 

Days after the news of divorce broke, Bill Gates’ biographer James Wallace said that Gates used to host strippers in some “wild parties" when he was young. Wallace said that it remains to be seen whether Gates will resume his partying, now that he has split from Melinda. In an interview with DailyMail.com, Wallace claimed that it was wrong to assume that Gates was a “choir boy" during his early days. The 74-year-old said, “A lot of those Microsoft kids back then, they were young guys in pizza-stained t-shirts for two or three days working on software code. Then they would have some pretty wild parties, where they would go out and get strippers in Seattle and bring them over to Bill’s home."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

What is glazed donut skin and how to get it?

Rahul Gandhi’s speech got more views than PM Modi’s? Know which leader is more popular on social media

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE