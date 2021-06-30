Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: Inside details of lavish private island owned by billionaire Microsoft co-founder

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the world’s richest persons and his fortune is estimated at around USD 140 billion.

Billioniare power couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone stunned when they took to Twitter on May 4 to announce about their divroce after remaining together for 27 years.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the world’s richest persons and his fortune is estimated at around USD 140 billion. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates own several properties across the world, inckluding companies, hotels, etc.

In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates stated: “The marriage is irretrievably broken."

Ever since the news of Bill Gates-Melinda's divorce broke, there have been speculations about how the billionaire couple will split their massive assets. Some reports claimed that Melinda did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Bill Gates.

One of Bill Gates’ most prized assets is a private island in Belize. The island is called ‘Grand Bogue Caye’ and is spread over an area of around 314 acres. The beautiful island was bought by Bill Gates in 2006 for GBP 13,399,800. According to SpaSeekers, the current value of the island is GBP 18,116,102.

The island is reportedly the largest in the Turneffe Atoll and is located around 24 miles east of Belize City.

Days after the news of divorce broke, Bill Gates’ biographer James Wallace said that Gates used to host strippers in some “wild parties" when he was young. Wallace said that it remains to be seen whether Gates will resume his partying, now that he has split from Melinda. In an interview with DailyMail.com, Wallace claimed that it was wrong to assume that Gates was a “choir boy" during his early days. The 74-year-old said, “A lot of those Microsoft kids back then, they were young guys in pizza-stained t-shirts for two or three days working on software code. Then they would have some pretty wild parties, where they would go out and get strippers in Seattle and bring them over to Bill’s home."