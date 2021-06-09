Headlines

REVEALED: Here's how Bill Gates used to disappear from work to meet women secretly

Now a report has surfaced that Bill Gates would drive to work at Microsoft in his Mercedes before using a Porsche to meet women secretly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

Billionaire power couple Bill Gates and Melinda left everyone in shock when they announced about their separation on May 4 after remaining married for 27 years.

Now a report has surfaced that Bill Gates, 65, would drive to work at Microsoft in his Mercedes before using a golden brown Porsche to meet women whom he was dating secretly. The report published in Vanity Fair magazine claimed that an assitant of Gates used to bring the brown Porsche and it was used by the Microsoft co-founder to cover his tracks.
 
"We all assumed that it was when he was with women," one Microsoft employee told the magazine. 

"I knew there were many offsite meetings that were not on his calendar," added the employee.

Gates is a big fan of luxurious cars and he has a penchant for Porsches. The billionaire businessman recently purchased a Porsche Taycan, an electric car. Gates has previously owned a 1979 Porsche 911, and a Porsche 959 Sports.

Another employee, however, rejected the claims that Gates used a special Porsche to meet women and said that he was very meticulous with planning his day, famously dividing his time into five minute blocks.

They said he was 'one of the most intensely scheduled people on the planet.'

In May, The New York Times had reported that Gates pursued women who worked at Microsoft when he was the chairman of the software giant.

The report added that Gates once sent an email to a female employee asking her out to dinner and another woman who was once working for Gates Foundation said that Gates wanted to take her out to dinner while they were on a business trip to New York.

Vanity fair report also claimed that several Microsoft employees were made to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to prevent them talking about his management style.

'For such a long time you were told: 'You have an NDA. You can't talk,' said a former employee, who signed such an agreement. 

