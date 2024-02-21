Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's PPP, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N finally reach new coalition government deal in Pakistan

Twitter
Headlines

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security tightened at Delhi borders as 'Delhi Chalo' resumes today

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Suga

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

HomeWorld

World

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's PPP, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N finally reach new coalition government deal in Pakistan

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is set to assume the role of the Prime Minister once again.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party have finally reached an agreement to form a new coalition government after days of intense negotiations, senior party leaders have announced.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is set to assume the role of the Prime Minister once again. At the same time, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, 68, is slated to become the country's President again.

"The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bilawal told reporters.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority in Parliament to form government in the Centre.

Bilawal hoped that the news of the political alliance with the PML-N to form a coalition government would lead to a positive market response as the cash-strapped country faced a hung Parliament after the February 8 elections.

Independent candidates - a majority backed by 71-year-old Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party -- won 93 National Assembly seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that his PML-N now has the "required numbers" with the PPP to be in a position to form the next government as he thanked the leadership of the two parties for the positive conclusion to the talks.

The former prime minister emphasised the unity between the two parties, noting that they were well-positioned to form the government at the Centre, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly or the lower house of Parliament.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, 71-year-old Khan's PTI hit out at the newly cemented PPP, PML-N alliance as ‘PDM 2.0’ "PDM 2.0 = #MandateThieves." The announcement of the alliance came a day after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of the two parties ended inconclusively on Monday as both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government.

Shehbaz Sharif, who was prime minister from 2022 to 2023, said that the journey ahead for the new government would not be easy but fraught with many difficulties and obstacles. He asserted that the coalition alliance will tackle them together, the Dawn newspaper reported.

PPP co-chairperson Zardari, who was president from 2008 to 2013, has said the struggle of the political alliance bidding to make the next government is for the sake of the country and future generations.

The February 8 general elections have been controversial, with several serious allegations of widespread rigging to alter the results.

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan said the PTI chief has termed the February 8 elections "mother of all rigging".

Aleema met Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. She told reporters that the people's mandate was "stolen" following the elections. She also said that Imran Khan has strongly condemned the suspension of internet services, which he claimed was used to "hide the real results". 

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE