Australia: Multiple people evacuated from Sydney mall after suspected stabbing, one person shot dead

Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at a Sydney shopping center.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@SaffronSunanda
Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at a Sydney shopping center.

ABC TV in Australia reported Saturday that police evacuated shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

Video showed many ambulances and police cars, as well as crowds of people, around the shopping center.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.
Witness Roi Huberman told ABC he sheltered in a store and saw people leaving the mall in tears.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

