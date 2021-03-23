Headlines

At least six, including police officer, killed in US supermarket shooting

The law enforcement officials said that the suspect has been taken into custody and escorted away from the scene of crime.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2021, 08:20 AM IST

At least six people, including a police man, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Colorado, US on Tuesday (March 23). The law enforcement officials said that the suspect has been taken into custody and escorted away from the scene of crime.

THe incident occurred at a supermarket in Boulder, the US state of Colorado. Earlier, it was reported that the law enforcement officials took away a shirtless man from the supermarket. The Boulder Police has tweeted confirming that a person of interest is in custody. Boulder Police, however, added that the incident at 17th and Grove seems to be unrelated to shooting at supermarket.

"He was injured and is being treated for his injury.""We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking media to honor families` privacy," the Boulder Police Department tweeted.

"Investigation is underway. Crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence. No numbers about fatalities will be released until families are notified," added Boulder police.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden has been informed of the Boulder supermarket shooting. "The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," Psaki tweeted.

