HomeWorld

World

Blast near JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore; 2 killed, 16 injured

An explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town area has rocked Pakistan on Wednesday killing 2 and wounding 16 others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 02:20 PM IST

As per the latest reports, at least 2 people have died while 16 have been injured out of which 2 remain critical. One building and several vehicles have been damaged.

As per CCPO Lahore, it could have been either a gas explosion or a targeted blast. Authorities can’t say if anyone was a target until the nature of the disaster is determined.

Police as well as rescue teams and bomb disposal squads have reached the site of the explosion.

The loud blast was heard in far flung areas as well. As per witnesses, the explosion also shattered the glass windows of houses and buildings in the vicinity.

The blast reportedly took place near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, who continues to be in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

While the nature of the explosion is still unclear, ground reports suggest it is likely that explosives were planted in a rickshaw. A gas pipeline explosion cannot be ruled out at this point. In another report, an eye witness claims to have seen an unidentified individual park a motorcycle at the spot before the explosion.

The injured are being treated at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital.

The site has been cordoned off by the police. Further investigation is underway.

