Amidst the raging second wave of COVID-19, NCAIA led by Harish Kolasani is proving to be a great support to India

During the surge of COVID-19 cases across the globe where people have been in dire need of support, The National Council of Asian Indian Associations (NCAIA) in the USA has come to the forefront to lend a helping hand. The organization has provided invaluable patronage to people of Indian origin in the USA and now in India through National India Hub.

With the inspiration of the Indian embassy, the NCAIA formed Indian Task Force led by Harish Kolasani for assuaging the helpless Indians during the COVID-19. They extended elaborate aid with regard to healthcare, lodging, medical, and travel-related support. The initiative of NCAIA the Indian Task Force have put in great efforts to bring together 70 different Indian American community organizations.

They began by establishing a communication network to understand the principal problems of the victims. Once the major problems that were raised were evaluated too, they discussed who could be useful in resolving the problem at hand and providing the vital resources. The NCAIA left no stones unturned to assemble resources for Indians living in the USA, such as physicians dispensing valuable medical advice, groceries, PPEs, senior support services, domestic abuse counselling among others.

The vanguard of the NCAIA, the man behind this noble initiative, is National President of NCAIA Harish Kolasani, acting as its guiding light at every step of the way. His initiatives have always proved that 'Being rich isn't about how much you have, but how much you give.' With his initiatives, the NCAIA has been able to bring hope into the lives of the affected community in the USA. The relentless dedication of the entire team to help flatten the curve during this difficult time is an inspiration for many others.

NATIONAL INDIA HUB, an initiative of NCAIA, NRI SEVA Foundation and partner organizations who formed INDIAN TASK FORCE to support the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that many Indian Americans faced, is now a major help to India during this raging second wave of COVID-19.

In addition to working diligently on their own, the NCAIA is bringing many effective organizations together that are willing to lend a helping hand to the people in the US and India. It is only with the tireless work of leaders like Sunil Singh, Ambassador Har Swarup Singh, Dr. Shambhu Banik, Nayna Desai and other leaders that the NCAIA has been able to extend its community services far and wide in the US and in India.

