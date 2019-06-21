Ambitious 2050 climate goal relegated to footnote at EU summit

Headlines

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Most popular female IAS officers in India

9 greatest Kings of India

Side-effects of eating coriander (dhania) you should know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

'I was slapping myself': Govinda reveals he rejected films worth Rs 100 crore last year, says 'people who think...'

HomeWorld

World

Ambitious 2050 climate goal relegated to footnote at EU summit

EU leaders called on the European Investment Bank (EIB) to increase climate funding and acknowledged vast differences in the continent's energy mix, but Poland remained unmoved

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 08:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A push by most European Union nations for the world's biggest economic bloc to go carbon-neutral by 2050 was dropped to a footnote at a summit on Thursday after fierce resistance from Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

France and Germany had led efforts for the 28-member EU to lead by example in setting an ambitious new climate goal ahead of UN climate talks in September that U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned.But unanimity was needed, and last-ditch persuasion efforts in what diplomats described as "impassioned" talks that dragged on for four hours failed to ease fears among the central and eastern European states, including Estonia, that it would hurt economies like theirs dependent on nuclear power and coal.

EU leaders called on the European Investment Bank (EIB) to increase climate funding and acknowledged vast differences in the continent's energy mix, but Poland remained unmoved."We need concrete things on the table," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. "What additional money could be allotted to Poland so that we do not end up in an offside trap?"

In an unusual move that nevertheless sends a strong signal to businesses, 24 of the EU leaders chose instead to reflect support for the mid-century goal as a footnote in their final statement:"For a large majority of member states, climate neutrality must be achieved by 2050."

TIME IS RUNNING OUTSince French President Emmanuel Macron in March launched the push for the EU to absorb as much as it emits by 2050, along with three other nations, support had snowballed, showing the growing political prominence of the fight against global warming.Addressing the holdouts during the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed to months of climate protests by youths that helped propel Green parties to their strongest showing yet in May's European Parliament elections.Macron said after the summit that the growing support of EU countries for the 2050 target - from four in March to 24 on Thursday - showed the credibility of the EU's engagement with the Paris accord."So when we debate, when we advance, we are able to grow the club, we are able to convince, we are able to progress," Macron said.Although EU diplomats said they still believed the bloc would eventually agree to the goal at a later date, Thursday's summit was the last chance to do so before global climate talks in September at which UN negotiators hoped to secure higher pledges to do more to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the bloc to aim for a 55% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030, far more than the bloc's existing goal.The 2050 target was widely seen as paving the way for the EU to revise up the nearer-term target - although doing so has far less support as doubts remain over how to pay for the economic shift to low-carbon technology in big employment sectors such as transport, farming and building.To achieve net-zero emissions, the bloc would have to invest an additional 175 billion to 290 billion euros ($198 billion-327 billion) per year in clean energy technology, according to an EU projection.On the eve of the summit, Greenpeace activists projected the image of bomb-shaped earth ready to explode on the facade of the building, warning "time was running out"."With people on the streets demanding action and warnings from scientists that the window to respond is closing fast, our governments had a chance to lead from the front," Greenpeace EU climate policy adviser Sebastian Mang said. "They blew it."


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Women's Reservation Bill: History of women participation in Lok Sabha

iOS 17 India roll out begins today: List of Apple iPhones that will get the latest update

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE