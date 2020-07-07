After India, now US likely to ban TikTok and other Chinese social media apps

After India banned popular video-sharing platform TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile apps in the country citing security reasons last week, it is now increasingly becoming likely that the United States of America (USA) will follow in India's footsteps and ban Chinese social media apps in the country.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking" at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Although Pompeo said that he did not want to get out in front of President Donald Trump just yet, but it is something that the administration is "looking at".

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

On June 30, the Indian government banned TikTok, a popular short video-sharing platform, and 58 other Chinese mobile apps in the country citing security reasons. A day after, the applications were removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India.

All 59 apps with Chinese links that were listed by the Centre in its ban order were removed from the online app stores, including TikTok, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Vigo Video as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein and games like Clash of Kings.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

These apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the government said in its order.