Headlines

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

Best Ways To Use Honey For Radiant & Supple Skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

Highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

10 Japanese concepts for holistic happiness

5 best films of Kriti Sanon as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Zee News New Show: Now get answers to all your questions in new avatar of DNA

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

HomeWorld

World

What is monkeypox? The virus affecting people in UK

Monkeypox is zoonotic, belonging to the same family of smallpox although less severe than smallpox with lower infection.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In North Wales, the UK, the Public Health Wales (PHW) confirmed two cases of zoonotic disease — monkeypox, both from the same household. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on Thursday (June 10), confirmed the outbreak of monkeypox while addressing MPs at the Health and Social Select Committee in the Parliament. However, Richard Firth Consultant in Health Protection at the PHW in a statement said that the monitoring and contact tracing is going on, and the risk to the general public is very low. “We have worked with multi-agency colleagues, following tried and tested protocols and procedures, and identified all close contacts, Firth said.

What is monkeypox?

The first case of monkeypox was identified in Nigeria in 2017 in 39 years. Since then there have been sporadic cases of it in Nigeria. It is zoonotic, belonging to the same family of smallpox although less severe than smallpox with lower infection.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

According to CDC, after 12 days of contracting the virus one can experience fever, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness. The body starts developing rashes after 3 days of contact, with fever kicking in. The rashes spread throughout the body and can be extremely itchy, which goes through different stages while healing, forming a scab, and then falls off. The lesions can lead to scarring. The symptoms and illness last up to 2 to 4 weeks and are reduced on its own.

How does monkeypox spread?

The suspected hosts of the virus are rodents, like rope squirrels, dormice, and pouched rats. It spreads through spill-over hosts such as monkeys and humans. If a person comes in contact with clothing, bedding, respiratory or direct contact of an infected person, they can possibly catch the virus.

Monkeypox treatment

As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there is no specific cure for the illness, however, it can be controlled with smallpox vaccine cidofovir, ST-246, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE