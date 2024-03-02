26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT terrorist Azam Cheema, dies in Pakistan: Reports

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists entered the south Mumbai area through the sea route and struck several places, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Azam Cheema, a senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group and the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack, died after suffering a heart attack in Pakistan's Faisalabad city. The news was confirmed by top intelligence sources, as per reports.

As per a report in India Today, Azam Cheema's funeral was held in Malkhanwala in Faisalabad.

Azam Cheema was responsible for carrying out the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai that killed 188 people and injured more than 800 people.

He was also wanted by the US government for allegedly training and being the key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack which led to the death of 166 people, including six Americans.

The terror attack killed 166 people and 18 security personnel.