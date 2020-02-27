2 Chinese doctors dance to celebrate recovery of coronavirus patients, Twitter heaps praises

The outbreak of coronavirus and day to day increasing number of death due to this deadly virus has spread gloom & sadness worldwide.

But in between all evacuation, deaths, and screening, a heartwarming video of two medical attendants dancing in front of a hospital to celebrate the recovery of several patients from COVID19 has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by People’s Daily, China, with the caption: “#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients.”

The shared video shows the two medical attendants started dancing ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more COVID19 patients.

Here's a look at this heartwarming video...

#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020

Soon after the video surfaced, the medical workers were hailed by social media users who called them ‘heroes’ and ‘angels’.

A user wrote, “So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient. Even knowing that they are in danger. Serve humanity, serve planet.” Another wrote: “Great news. Our thoughts are with everyone in China.” A post read: “They are stressed. They cheer himself up (sic).” “Great job! I pray for China,” a user remarked.

People’s Daily, China, also shared another video detailing a different celebratory dance. “Drop the beat! Let’s take a break in the battle against #COVID19 and dance!” they wrote.

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China has increased to 2,744 with 78,497 confirmed cases.

