2 Chinese doctors dance to celebrate recovery of coronavirus patients, Twitter heaps praises
The video shows the two medical attendants started dancing ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more COVID19 patients.
The outbreak of coronavirus and day to day increasing number of death due to this deadly virus has spread gloom & sadness worldwide.
But in between all evacuation, deaths, and screening, a heartwarming video of two medical attendants dancing in front of a hospital to celebrate the recovery of several patients from COVID19 has gone viral on social media.
The video was shared by People’s Daily, China, with the caption: “#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients.”
Here's a look at this heartwarming video...
#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020
Soon after the video surfaced, the medical workers were hailed by social media users who called them ‘heroes’ and ‘angels’.
A user wrote, “So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient. Even knowing that they are in danger. Serve humanity, serve planet.” Another wrote: “Great news. Our thoughts are with everyone in China.” A post read: “They are stressed. They cheer himself up (sic).” “Great job! I pray for China,” a user remarked.
People’s Daily, China, also shared another video detailing a different celebratory dance. “Drop the beat! Let’s take a break in the battle against #COVID19 and dance!” they wrote.
So happy I am seeing that doctors are dedicated for patient .
Even knowing that they are in danger.
Serve humanity , serve plannet.
From India .— (@disuv) February 25, 2020
Great job! I pray for China.— (@LilySej1) February 25, 2020
Hats off to those bravehearts for risking their life on the way of duty.. You are true heros...— amrutpritam (@amrutpritam) February 27, 2020
Good Job— Yargaata (@Yargaata1) February 25, 2020
Brave hearts..— harish kalaga (@HarishKalaga) February 26, 2020
Hard work and dedication reflects. God bless humanity god bless health workers ..— Gaurav Parmar (@) February 27, 2020
The coronavirus death toll in mainland China has increased to 2,744 with 78,497 confirmed cases.
(Inputs from agencies)