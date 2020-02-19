1.4-million dollar Ferrari F40 burns into ashes in Monaco & someone tries to 'cool' it with 'water spray'

Trending#

We've stumbled upon a video on social media that shows a $1.4 million Ferrari F40 burning into ashes.


Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 01:06 PM IST

If you are an ardent car lover, this news is going to break your hearts into pieces. 

We've stumbled upon a video on social media that shows a $1.4 million Ferrari F40 burning into ashes.

Twitter user Earl Karanja shared the video with caption- "$1.4 million Ferrari F40 that caught fire today in Monaco".  The video shows the fire completely swallowing the car and forming a huge black smoke in the air.

According to reports, no one is injured in the incident. In the video, the driver of the  Ferrari could be seen standing outside the vehicle in complete frustration and disdain.

While charring of Ferrari F40 in fire is a huge deal for car lovers, people on social media didn't leave the opportunity to react in a hilarious way. Take a look...

Later, the Twitter user Earl Karanja shared the image where destroyed Ferrari can be seen in foam and water. 