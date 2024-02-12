Twitter
Zomato lands in soup, customer gets food in just 30 minutes, files complaint due to…

A Gurgaon user ordered galauti kebab from a store 500 km away, and Zomato delivered it in less than 30 minutes. Zomato has drawn criticism for allegedly delivering food too quickly.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

You have probably heard a lot of different stories in your life, but this one will truly astound you. The user, Sourav Mall, 24, filed a case in Delhi's Saket court, claiming that he smelled "fraudulent and unfair practice, meant to misrepresent and deceive the class of consumers who are purchasing food products from Zomato" instead of the smells of kebab. Zomato Legends is a service that promises to deliver hot and genuine food from famous restaurants in a number of cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Agra, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, now is in soup.

Mall recently filed a suit against Zomato's "Legends" policy, which allows food to be delivered from a selection of cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mathura, and Agra, regardless of distance, and he was almost shocked to receive a kebab dish delivered from Lucknow in just thirty minutes.

Four dishes—"Chicken Kabab Roll" from Jama Masjid, "Triple Chocolate Cheesecake" from Kailash Colony, "Veg Sandwich" from Jangpura, and "Galouti Kebab" from Lucknow—had been ordered by Mall from the Zomato Legends sub service; three of the dishes were from Delhi and one was from Lucknow.

Sourav has asked the court to prevent Zomato from carrying on with the "Zomato Legends" service, which promises to deliver hot, real food from well-known restaurants. Furthermore, according to Sourav, the food was delivered in a Zomato package rather than the partner restaurant's packaging. Additionally, the paper bag that featured "Zomato Legends" promised things like freshly prepared,  not frozen, travels using mobile refrigeration technology and no preservatives, he added.

