World’s richest man Elon Musk’s mother ‘sleeps in garage’ when she visits him

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Elon Musk’s mom, Maye sleeps in a garage when she visits him

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk has revealed her unusual sleeping arrangements when she visits her son.

The 74-year-old supermodel told The Times UK she doesn't sleep in a proper bedroom when she visits the SpaceX CEO in Boca Chica, the location of the company's Texas headquarters and Starbase launch site.

"I have to sleep in the garage," she told the outlet. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

Despite the fact that her multi-billionaire son is the world’s richest man, the 74-year-old model said he’s not interested in possessions “at all.”

Back in April, Elon himself revealed he doesn’t “even own a home right now,” and stays “at friend’s places.”

Elon has said he doesn't have a "main residence," though he lives in a "very small" house in Boca Chica worth $45,000.

He claimed that although the house is legally a three-bedroom, it was originally a two-bedroom before he converted its garage. It is 800 to 900 square feet in size.

The multi-billionaire also has a 375-square-foot, $50,000 prefab tiny house that he rents out to visitors.

Elon had stated that he will "sell practically all physical possessions" and "will own no house" in 2020.