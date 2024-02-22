World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

Twitter
Dara Shikoh's wedding, one of the most extravagant in Mughal history, cost a staggering Rs 32 lakhs, with Shah Jahan's daughter, Jahanara, contributing Rs 16 lakhs from her own funds.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

In the annals of Mughal history, the stories of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the elder sons of Emperor Shahjahan, continue to captivate. However, behind the intrigue lies a tragic tale of brotherly betrayal that ultimately cost Dara Shikoh his life.

Shahjahan's profound love for Dara Shikoh was evident as he chose to keep him close, refraining from sending him on war campaigns like his other three sons. In a surprising move, Shahjahan publicly declared Dara Shikoh as his chosen successor, destined to be the future emperor of India. This decision, however, did not sit well with Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb, seasoned by early experiences of power through military exploits, harbored ambitions for the throne. Dara Shikoh, in contrast, was a scholar and literary enthusiast, lacking the strategic acumen needed in the world of warfare and political machinations. Exploiting this vulnerability, Aurangzeb orchestrated a series of events that led to Dara Shikoh's defeat, imprisonment, and eventual murder.

Wedding of Mughal Prince

Dara Shikoh's life was marked by extravagant moments, one of which was his marriage – a lavish affair that earned a place in Mughal history for its opulence. Historical accounts suggest that a staggering amount of Rs 32 lakhs was spent on Dara Shikoh's wedding, making it one of the most expensive unions of its time. Jahanara, Shah Jahan's elder daughter, contributed a significant sum of Rs 16 lakhs out of her own pocket to the grand celebration. The wedding festivities lasted for eight days, with the cost of the bride's dress alone reaching Rs 8 lakhs.

The turning point in Dara Shikoh's life came during a battle where betrayal played a pivotal role. Dara Shikoh's lack of military experience became apparent as he faced defeat in a war against Aurangzeb. Khalilullah Khan, a trusted aide, deceived Dara by suggesting that victory was assured but urged him to dismount from his elephant to avoid unnecessary danger. Little did Dara know that this advice would lead to a chain of events that sealed his fate.

As Dara Shikoh heeded the advice and shifted to a horse, rumors spread that he had perished, causing panic among his soldiers. The ensuing chaos facilitated Aurangzeb's victory, with historians noting that Dara's army comprised inexperienced warriors, including bhistis (water carriers), butchers, laborers, and barbers.

Following the defeat, Dara Shikoh attempted to escape, first to Punjab and then to Afghanistan. However, Aurangzeb's relentless pursuit led to Dara's capture, subsequent humiliation, and a brutal demise. Reports suggest that Dara Shikoh was paraded through the streets of Delhi on a sick elephant, his legs bound in chains, and his body half-naked under the scorching sun. Aurangzeb, in a final act of cruelty, ordered Dara Shikoh's beheading and orchestrated a macabre display of his severed head, ultimately burying it within the complex of the Taj Mahal. The tragic tale of Dara Shikoh serves as a somber reminder of the complex dynamics within the Mughal dynasty and the ruthless pursuit of power.

