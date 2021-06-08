World Ocean Day 2021: Theme, significance, and lesser-known facts about oceans

As of now, we humans are aware of only one planet which we can inhabit and it is covered with 70 or cent of water. It is one of the most essential elements required to sustain life. The United Nations (UN) declared June 8 as World Oceans Day to understand the importance of such massive bodies and their contribution to the ecosystem. It is to make the public aware of the consequences and impact of human activities on ocean bodies.

Tweeting a video on the ocean, the UN said, "Tuesday is #WorldOceansDay. From eating local, sustainably sourced fish to stopping plastic pollution, we all have a role to play to #SaveOurOcean.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the UN to celebrate this day virtually this year too, like last year. 45 speakers from different countries are going to be a part of this meet organised by the United Nations Organisation (UNO). The event will discuss reducing pollution in the oceans. This year India’s Tadi Deepika from Antarvedi in East Godavari district will be speaking at the event. She works with NGOs on waste management in coastal villages, and at the event, she will be talking about the impact of plastic waste on the Bay of Bengal and its threat to marine species, as reposted by Hindu.com.

The theme of this year is Ocean: Life and livelihoods. The theme is relevant to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which is designated from 2021 to 2030. This year’s event is presented in collaboration with the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations and the non-profit Oceanic Global.

Here are some facts about Oceans and the secrets they have inside them:

1. The Andes is the longest mountain range above water. The actual longest range is underwater which is the Mid-Oceanic Ridge and it is about 40,390 miles (65,001km).

2. The Pacific is wider than the moon! Yes, at its widest point from Indonesia to Colombia, it is five times in diameter of the moon.

3. The tallest waterfall is underwater between Greenland and Iceland, formed by the temperature differences on either side of the strait. The Denmark Strait Cataracts flow is 50,000 more than that of Niagara Falls.

4. Around 90% of the volcanic explosions on earth happen underwater. The largest known band of active volcanoes is in the South Pacific, with 1,133 volcanoes.

5. The world’s largest living creature, which is even visible from outer space, is the Great Barrier Reef off the Australian coast.

6. Oceans are the lungs of the earth and they are the largest provider of oxygen, which comes from marine plants.