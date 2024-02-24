Word's largest snake found in Amazon forest with its face the size of...

Recently, a group of Brazilian scientists working in the Amazon region found what is believed to be the largest kind of anaconda in the world. Its head alone is as big as a human being. The longest and heaviest snake in the world, the almost 10-million-year-old northern green anaconda, can reach lengths of 24.6 feet and weights of 1,100 pounds, according to scientists.

“Our team received a rare invitation from the Waorani people to explore the region and collect samples from a population of anacondas, rumored to be the largest in existence,” Fry said in a news release. “We paddled canoes down the river system and were lucky enough to find several anacondas lurking in the shallows, lying in wait for prey."

Though there was only one species of green anaconda recognised up until now, experts believe there are up to 5.5 percent genetic differences amongst the enormous snakes.

Fry said,"To put that in perspective, humans differ from chimpanzees by only about 2 percent." Although most people would find it terrifying to watch the video of Fry diving underwater next to a large anaconda, he claimed he loves his job and wouldn't be anywhere else.

"I like nothing better than being overheated, and under-washed while wading through swamps in search of giant snakes. This discovery is the highlight of my career," he said. Scientists claim that despite the anaconda's recent discovery, its environment is already under danger due to habitat degradation, forest fires, drought, climate change, and deforestation in the Amazon basin.

Fry said, "It’s not only these gigantic snakes that are facing environmental threats, but almost all living things in the region,” Fry added,“The discovery of a new species of anaconda is exciting, but it is critical to highlight the urgent need to further research these threatened species and ecosystems."