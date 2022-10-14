Search icon
Woman on scooty almost hits elephant, viral video stuns Internet

One such video has gone viral, in which an elephant crossing the road manages to avoid being hit by a scooter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Not only are human settlements invading wild habitats, but our activities are depleting their resources, forcing animals to interact with us — a situation that is frequently referred to as "man-animal conflict."One such video has gone viral, in which an elephant crossing the road manages to avoid being hit by a scooter.  Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services tweeted the 05-second video and it has collected 112,000 views so far.

The video depicts a woman riding a scooter and nearly colliding with an elephant crossing the same small road. The woman may have overlooked the elephant that emerged from the forest. The rider became perplexed and kept driving despite seeing the jumbo. However, a potentially fatal accident was avoided when the rider swerved across the road. "Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver" reads the video caption.

The short segment has garnered over 3500 likes and several retweets while netizens shared their opinions in the comments section. Even Elephant knows that the lady driver on the road can be lethal for them.!,” posted an user. “Best funny I saw in a while,” joked another. “This is scary and fascinating both,” commented a third. “Can't believe my eyes.. please be extra careful while travelling in wild areas,” wrote a fourth.

 

