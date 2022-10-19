Woman nails Dholna’s hook step in saree, viral video impresses netizens

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Since its release, the song 'Dholna' from the film 'Pyar Ke Geet', has been a fan favorite. The Internet is also flooded with countless videos showing people grooving to this peppy song. There is the latest inclusion to that list and shows woman grooving to the catchy beat of the on the terrace. The clip which was shared on @pranalimusic has gone viral online and it is just too good to miss.

The video opens to show a woman wearing a blue saree grooving to the catchy beats of Dholna song on the terrace. The lady also nailed the hook step of the trending song and won hearts online with her performance. Her carefree dance skills may leave you smiling. "My favourite childhood Song For Dance" reads the video caption.

The video has been posted on September 28. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 36,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were thoroughly impressed with her dance performance and dropped sweet comments.

“Energy is at next level, it is so good” commented an Instagram user. “Oh so cute, I love your skills” posted another. “Wow superb beautiful dance, i am your big fan” wrote a third.