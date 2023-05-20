Search icon
Woman in saree shows killer dance moves to Asha Bhosle's Sharara, viral video

. The video captures a woman showing impressive dance moves to Asha Bhosle's Sharara. Her video has caught the attention of many and took the internet by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: People can now more easily find interesting and novel material thanks to social media. You can enter a universe of content you want to see with only a few clicks. And this viral dance performance video might be helpful if you searched for dance performances. The video captures a woman showing impressive dance moves to Asha Bhosle's Sharara. Her video has caught the attention of many and took the internet by storm. While many were impressed with her dance moves, others admired her hair flips.

Tripti Thakur, an Instagram user, posted the footage. In the now-viral video, the young dancer can be seen fervently dancing to Asha Bhosle's Sharara. She performed the hook-step flawlessly, and her tempting dancing motions were amazing. The video is simply too amazing to ignore, and she even added her own flair to the performance.

After being shared online, the video garnered more than 26,000 likes.  Her dance performance astounded online users, who raced to the comments area to express their admiration.

See a few responses below:
Someone said, "This is so beautiful." Another said, "Mesmerising. I can't remember how many times I've watched this. More than 50 times, I watched. A third person said, "It's given me a pure vibe of love." Foirth person said, "Absolutely amazing and mesmerising, well done, Dear Tripti ."

 

