Woman adorably dances in front of 'Sasu Maa' in viral video, internet reacts

The video captures a woman clad in a beautiful saree showing some impressive dance moves to Marathi Baharla Ha Madhumas song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Woman adorably dances in front of 'Sasu Maa' in viral video, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has made it easier for individuals to discover fresh and fascinating material. With just a few clicks, you can be whisked into a world of content you wish to see. And if you typed keywords to view dancing performances, this viral video maybe you love.  The video captures a woman clad in a beautiful saree showing some impressive dance moves to Marathi Baharla Ha Madhumas song. It is sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal.  However, what has wowed people is how she danced perfectly to the song in front of her mother-in-law. 

Watch the clip here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranalimusic (@pranalimusic)

Influencer @pranalimusic posted the video on her personal Instagram page.  The video features a woman, in a beautiful saree, dancing energetically to the song Baharla Ha Madhumas in front of her mother-in-law. The video may even inspire you to get up and groove.  "Wait for twist " she wrote as she shared the video on Instagram. 

The video was posted on April 18. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 47k likes and the numbers are only increasing.  Netizens absolutely loved the dance performance of the woman video. The comments section is replete with words like “wow” and “cute”

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:
“Mummy bdi pyari lgti h yrek dance ka vdo mummy ji sata bnao na di,,” posted an individual. Another added, “Ap ki mummy bahut sundar h.” “So cute ,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “OMG isse zaada cute aur kuc nhi ho sakta.”.

Earlier also a clip of woman dancing to Maiyya Yashoda in front of 'Sasu Maa' went crazy viral on the internet. In the now-viral video, the woman is seen donning a beautiful red saree. She is seen enthusiastically dancing to the famous Hum Saath - Saath Hain song, “Maiyya Yashoda," while her mother-in-law is sitting in front of her. The mother-in-law's face lights up as she observes her daughter-in-law’s dance moves.

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

