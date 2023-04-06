'What a voice': Delhi cop's soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad wins internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are experiencing any type of midweek blues, we have just the thing to help you get through it. However, melodiously! Well, it's a clip of a Delhi cop singing Arijit Singh's Aabaad Barbaad. The cop in the video has been identified as Rajat Rathor, and he posted the video to his Instagram account. Everyone was blown away by his melodious singing. Many people have fallen in love with the cop's voice. It's possible it'll have the same impact on you.

The now viral video features Rathor sitting in a car, strumming his guitar and singing Aabaad Barbaad. Arijit Singh has sung the song, which is from the 2020 film LUDO. While Pritam composed the music, Sandeep Srivastava wrote the lyrics.

“Aabad Barbaad. Behad khubsurat gana,” Rajat Rathor captioned the video on Instagram. Needless to say, there are some priceless responses in the comments section. Some users also stated that they had been listening to the music on repeat.

Honest reactions from netizens:

"This is real talent. Hats off, sir...following your passion while doing your job for the country...very impressed, sir...please share some advice on how to become like you...By the way, your voice is incredible," an Instagram user commented. "Listening on a loop," said another. "God gave me a voice. A hearty salute to you, sir," said a third. "Soothing voice..." said a fourth. "There's something euphonious here.It sounds lovely and enjoyable. You have a lovely voice," said a fifth.

