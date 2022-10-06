Search icon
'What a Kismat': Man orders iPhone 13 but gets iPhone 14 instead; Internet reacts

Now a screenshot is going viral in which it is claimed that iPhone 14 has been delivered to a customer instead of iPhone 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Team |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Ordered an iPhone but received something else - this appears to be a global issue, not just in India. Following the hundreds of such cases in India where an iPhone buyer receives two bars of soap, the latest case involves something very opposite and unusual. Now a screenshot is going viral in which it is claimed that iPhone 14 has been delivered to a customer instead of iPhone 13.

Instead of iPhone-13, iPhone-14 was delivered

Ashwin Hegde, a Twitter user, recently tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone-13 from Flipkart but received an iPhone-14 instead. Let us tell you that there is no discernible difference between the two phones, and their appearance and design are nearly identical. The iPhone 13 costs around 60k, and the iPhone 14 costs between 80 and 1 lakh.  Misplacement of online orders, particularly those involving an iPhone, is nothing new. Customers ordering iPhones from Amazon and Flipkart in India have frequently received bars of soap, bricks, and other useless items instead of the iPhone they paid for. Cases are frequently investigated, and a replacement order is delivered.

The post went viral for the obvious reasons and that's how the internet responded to the whole scenario:

