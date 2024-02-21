Watch viral video: World's biggest snake discovered in Amazon rainforest; it measures 26-feet long, weighs 500 kg

Scientists have discovered the world's biggest snake amid the Amazon rainforest. A giant anaconda, which was previously undocumented, was recently discovered by TV wildlife presenter, Professor Freek Vonk during a National Geographic expedition. The huge anaconda measures 26 feet long, weighs 440 pounds and its head is the same size as a human.

This snake species is said to be the largest and also heaviest snake in the world. The species was discovered during filming for the National Geographics Disney+ series 'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith. Researchers have named it 'Eunectes akayima', which means the Northern Green Anaconda.

In a video posted on Instagram, Professor Vonk is swimming alongside the giant anaconda. ''The BIGGEST anaconda I've ever seen can be seen in the video, as thick as a car tyre, eight meters long, and over 200 kg heavy - with a head as big as my head. From total awe and admiration of a monster,'' he said in the video.

Notably, these anacondas crawl faster than their prey and use their strong bodies to coke and swallow them whole.

Earlier, the Amazon was expected to contain only one species of Green Anaconda, also known as the Giant Anaconda. However, Mr Vonk and his team of 14 other scientists from nine countries, uncovered that the northern green anaconda is an entirely separate species from the green anaconda.

''Genetically, the differences are massive. They're five-and-a-half percent different, genetically. To put that into context, we're about two per cent different from chimps,'' stated Bryan Fry, the expedition's leader, a biologist at the University of Queensland, and co-author of the research.