Viral video: Woman caught hogging food at a wedding, reacts hilariously in front of camera - Watch

Wedding functions are incomplete without buffets, especially now when people are not getting to go out a lot to attend events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are sure many can also relate with wedding photographers and videographers in India who try and capture people on the roll while they are eating at weddings or parties. One such funny moment was recently captured on camera and instantly went viral on Instagram.

In this viral video being shared on Instagram, this woman seems to be enjoying just one of those special moments and gorging on some tasty food until a photographer interrupted and ruined it.

In the video, a woman can be seen sitting calmly with a plate full of food in her hands. The woman was eating rice and gravy in a hurry, taking big scoops off the plate with her hands. And while there is nothing wrong with doing so, as soon as the photographer approached to record her eating, in a hilarious way the woman got uncomfortable and started eating with a spoon.

Just as the woman was about to eat a big scoop of rice with her hand, the photographer placed his camera very close to her face. When she saw the camera, it made her conscious of how she was eating which made her freeze at the moment and start to eat with a spoon.

In the video, later when the camera zoomed in on her, the woman just smiled at it and continued to eat her food. The viral video has left netizens in splits.