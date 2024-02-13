Watch viral video: Rapido rider pushes bike with passenger sitting on it in Hyderabad, here's why

A Rapido bike taxi driver in Hyderabad had to push his bike with a passenger on it in an uncommon incident after the latter refused to get off after the car ran out of petrol. The rider told the passenger midway through the Rapido ride that the man's scooter was running short on fuel and would stop at any time, according to media sources.

तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में एक अनोखी घटना सामने आई है. जिसमें एक ऐप बेस्ड बाइक टैक्सी का पेट्रोल खत्म होने पर कस्टमर ने बाइक से उतरने से ही इनकार कर दिया. pic.twitter.com/BwwYx7umoQ — Social News Daily (@SocialNewsDail2) February 12, 2024

The Rapido driver was forced to explore alternative choices when the passenger refused to get off the bus despite multiple requests. In the end, the passenger sat on the vehicle while the rider pushed it to the closest gas station. A fellow commuter captured the bizarre encounter on camera. A video of the event has gone viral on social media.

While his client is seated on the pillion seat, the rider in the video musters all of his effort to push the car. Many people condoled with the rider and denounced the incident.