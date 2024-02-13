Twitter
Watch viral video: Rapido rider pushes bike with passenger sitting on it in Hyderabad, here's why

Ratan Tata’s Rs 1650000000 pet project honoured by Amul with viral doodle, calls it ‘The Ideal Hospetal’

Sonalee Kulkarni cites similarities between Malaikottai Vaaliban, Natarang, has this to say about Mohanlal | Exclusive

Kiss Day: This actress performed India's first, longest kissing scene; ran away with co-star, husband had to pay her...

Farmers set to march towards Delhi today, meet with Union ministers inconclusive

A Rapido bike taxi driver in Hyderabad had to push his bike with a passenger on it in an uncommon incident after the latter refused to get off after the car ran out of petrol.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

A Rapido bike taxi driver in Hyderabad had to push his bike with a passenger on it in an uncommon incident after the latter refused to get off after the car ran out of petrol. The rider told the passenger midway through the Rapido ride that the man's scooter was running short on fuel and would stop at any time, according to media sources.

 

 

The Rapido driver was forced to explore alternative choices when the passenger refused to get off the bus despite multiple requests. In the end, the passenger sat on the vehicle while the rider pushed it to the closest gas station. A fellow commuter captured the bizarre encounter on camera. A video of the event has gone viral on social media.

While his client is seated on the pillion seat, the rider in the video musters all of his effort to push the car. Many people condoled with the rider and denounced the incident. 

