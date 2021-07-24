Watch this groom turn 'Work from home' to 'Work from wedding' in this hilarious viral video

'Work from home' has become a part of our lives since the coronavirus pandemic hit us in 2020. And with that, unfortunately, came more work and extra working hours in hand but I am sure no matter how busy people have been, no one has been as busy as this groom who took work from home to another level.

Well, one thing is clear for sure that this groom is the hardest working you have ever seen. In a truly professional manner, he sat at his wedding pavilion with his laptop with utter dedication.

The video was posted on Instagram, where you can see the groom sitting with his laptop at the mandap just minutes before the wedding ceremony took place. The video is being shared on social media widely. The guests and the pandit can be seen waiting for the groom to finish his work.

Meanwhile, the bride was seen in absolute splits having the time of her life and netizens are loving her reaction to the situation.

However, after the clip went viral, people at the wedding clarified that the groom was trying to set up a video call so that other people can attend the wedding virtually in the times of COVID-19.