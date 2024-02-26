Twitter
Watch: Pakistan woman attacked after Arabic on her Kurti mistaken for Quran verses, video goes viral

Some individuals apparently mistook the woman's Kurti print and made a completely incorrect assumption while she was out shopping.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

(Image source: Twitter)
An argument that led to a group of people harassing a woman in a restaurant raised serious concerns about the safety and security of women in Pakistan. 

This incident only served to highlight the aggressors' "lack of knowledge." Some individuals apparently mistook the woman's Kurti print and made a completely incorrect assumption while she was out shopping. The crowd mobbed the woman because, according to them, she was wearing a Kurti with "Quran verses" tattooed on it. But as time went on, it became clear that the Kurti's calligraphy was Arabic and unrelated to the Quran.

The drama escalated to the point where the police had to intervene, safely transporting the woman into their custody. A video of Gulbarg Lahore SDPO ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi dealing with a misunderstood crowd was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

The Punjab Police shared the video to clarify the situation while also encouraging Naqvi's bravery in confronting and dealing with the misunderstood crowd. The police also suggested her name for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal."  

 The Punjab Police Official shared the post on X and wrote, “ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan."

