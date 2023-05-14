'Virat Ragnar Lothbrok' : Here’s how AI thinks cricketers would look like as Hollywood character

screengrab

New Delhi: One thing is certain: there is no limit to art with AI. Various artists can be seen using the tool to experiment and create art that could never have been imagined. AI has repeatedly blown our minds, from depicting billionaires as poor individuals to cricketers as ladies. Now, AI has once again taken over the internet by displaying a series of photos featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli dressed as popular 'Hollywood' characters.

Instagram user 'jyo_john_mulloor' posted his masterpiece to the social media platform. Take a look here:

Jyo posted photos of MS Dhoni dressed as Captain Dhoni Sparrow and Virat Kohli dressed as Virat Ragnar Lothbrok. He even christened their IPL teams, the Pirates of Chennai and the RCB Vikings.

Dhoni and Kohli were virtually unrecognisable as Captain Jack Sparrow and Ragnar Lothbrok, respectively.

The post has garnered nearly 2k likes and numerous reactions. People couldn't quit gushing over the results. Many people commented on how they had gone through the piece twice to notice the differences.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's just awesome." A second commented, "Hahaha brilliant" "Beard ke saath mast lagta, Dhoni is looking like Vicky Kaushal," expressed a third.