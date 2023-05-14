Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Virat Ragnar Lothbrok' : Here’s how AI thinks cricketers would look like as Hollywood character

Now, AI has once again taken over the internet by displaying a series of photos featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli dressed as popular 'Hollywood' characters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

'Virat Ragnar Lothbrok' : Here’s how AI thinks cricketers would look like as Hollywood character
screengrab

New Delhi: One thing is certain: there is no limit to art with AI. Various artists can be seen using the tool to experiment and create art that could never have been imagined. AI has repeatedly blown our minds, from depicting billionaires as poor individuals to cricketers as ladies. Now, AI has once again taken over the internet by displaying a series of photos featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli dressed as popular 'Hollywood' characters. 

Instagram user 'jyo_john_mulloor' posted his masterpiece to the social media platform. Take a look here:

Jyo posted photos of MS Dhoni dressed as Captain Dhoni Sparrow and Virat Kohli dressed as Virat Ragnar Lothbrok. He even christened their IPL teams, the Pirates of Chennai and the RCB Vikings.

Dhoni and Kohli were virtually unrecognisable as Captain Jack Sparrow and Ragnar Lothbrok, respectively.

The post has garnered nearly 2k likes and numerous reactions. People couldn't quit gushing over the results. Many people commented on how they had gone through the piece twice to notice the differences.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's just awesome." A second commented, "Hahaha brilliant" "Beard ke saath mast lagta, Dhoni is looking like Vicky Kaushal," expressed a third.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.